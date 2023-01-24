OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Shares Are Down -67.89% So Far This Year

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.04% during that session. The OPK stock price is -218.57% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 26.43% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Sporting -6.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the OPK stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, OPKO Health Inc. shares have moved 12.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have changed 18.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -507.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -114.29% from current levels.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that OPKO Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -760.00%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300.00% and 18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $183.51 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $181.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $385.81 million and $401.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.40% for the current quarter and -54.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -197.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.30% with a share float percentage of 46.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OPKO Health Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.58 million shares worth more than $107.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 35.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.58 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 13.6 million shares of worth $34.42 million while later fund manager owns 11.67 million shares of worth $29.53 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.