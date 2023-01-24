Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) investors to reap big returns again

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.99M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant -0.96% during that session. The WNW stock price is -1321.74% off its 52-week high price of $3.27 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.38 million shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting -0.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the WNW stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 11.84%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Limited shares have moved 18.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed -88.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.26% over the past 6 months.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $61156.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 82900.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48164.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.