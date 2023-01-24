Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.03B, closed the recent trade at $13.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The MPW stock price is -71.45% off its 52-week high price of $23.18 and 26.78% above the 52-week low of $9.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.40 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the MPW stock price touched $13.52 or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares have moved 23.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have changed 26.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 104.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.83.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.43%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17.60% and -71.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.50%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $372.99 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $381.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $409.33 million and $409.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.90% for the current quarter and -7.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 36.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.50%.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.16 at a share yield of 8.42%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.05% with a share float percentage of 84.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medical Properties Trust Inc. having a total of 853 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 87.45 million shares worth more than $1.19 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 70.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $962.67 million and represent 11.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.55% shares in the company for having 27.21 million shares of worth $371.4 million while later fund manager owns 18.46 million shares of worth $251.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.