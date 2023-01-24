iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 16.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.82B, closed the last trade at $5.80 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.93% during that session. The IQ stock price is -22.41% off its 52-week high price of $7.10 and 71.55% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Sporting 1.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the IQ stock price touched $5.80 or saw a rise of 5.38%. Year-to-date, iQIYI Inc. shares have moved 9.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed 62.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.06 while the price target rests at a high of $69.48. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1097.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -245.86% from current levels.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iQIYI Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.32%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.10% and 93.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 billion and $1.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.50% for the current quarter and -6.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 18.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.19%.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.06% with a share float percentage of 61.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 21.53 million shares worth more than $90.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 20.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.87 million and represent 4.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 14.18 million shares of worth $59.58 million while later fund manager owns 4.36 million shares of worth $16.64 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.