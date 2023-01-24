Investors In Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Will Start Making Money Again

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.75M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.99% during that session. The ANY stock price is -711.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.41 and 45.24% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 877.33K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting -5.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the ANY stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 16.48%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved 53.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed 36.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2280.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2280.95% from current levels.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.13% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 70.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 41.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.44% with a share float percentage of 10.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.