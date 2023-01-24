Investor Confidence Shakens After JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Share Prices Gain $1.33

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $401.66B, closed the recent trade at $138.60 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The JPM stock price is -14.74% off its 52-week high price of $159.03 and 26.93% above the 52-week low of $101.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.45.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the JPM stock price touched $138.60 or saw a rise of 1.51%. Year-to-date, JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares have moved 2.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have changed 5.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $156.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $137.00 while the price target rests at a high of $189.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.15% from the levels at last check today.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.53%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.20% and 18.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.15 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $35.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $31.59 billion and $31.63 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.40% for the current quarter and 11.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 73.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.99%.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 4.00 at a share yield of 2.91%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.75% with a share float percentage of 71.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. having a total of 4,281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 272.54 million shares worth more than $37.66 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 197.86 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.34 billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 87.49 million shares of worth $12.09 billion while later fund manager owns 66.48 million shares of worth $9.19 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.