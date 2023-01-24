Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.01

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.94M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The CZOO stock price is -2247.62% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 38.1% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the CZOO stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 38.24%. Year-to-date, Cazoo Group Ltd shares have moved 34.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) have changed 32.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.30 while the price target rests at a high of $0.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.86% from current levels.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cazoo Group Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.30%, compared to -0.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 92.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $365.17 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $351.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -474.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.68%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on October 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.17% with a share float percentage of 43.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cazoo Group Ltd having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are D1 Capital Partners, LP with over 36.83 million shares worth more than $26.52 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, D1 Capital Partners, LP held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Catalyst Group Management, LLC, with the holding of over 34.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.79 million and represent 4.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 13.96 million shares of worth $10.05 million while later fund manager owns 7.14 million shares of worth $4.82 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.