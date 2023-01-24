How Will Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Perform In Months To Come?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 5.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The GERN stock price is -17.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 69.72% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.26 million shares.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the GERN stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 2.39%. Year-to-date, Geron Corporation shares have moved 35.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed 60.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.83.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.57%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.50% and -20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -73.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $90k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $80k and $1.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.50% for the current quarter and -91.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -27.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.27% with a share float percentage of 54.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corporation having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 30.13 million shares worth more than $46.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 7.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 27.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.13 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 10.87 million shares of worth $16.85 million while later fund manager owns 7.92 million shares of worth $18.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.