How Will Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.17M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 6.22% during that session. The CIDM stock price is -114.04% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 35.09% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 581.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Sporting 6.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the CIDM stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 3.39%. Year-to-date, Cinedigm Corp. shares have moved 46.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) have changed 34.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -777.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -426.32% from current levels.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.75 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 102.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.41% with a share float percentage of 10.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinedigm Corp. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.67 million shares worth more than $3.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $2.22 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.