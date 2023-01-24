How Is Cerus Corporation. (NASDAQ: CERS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $549.99M, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The CERS stock price is -92.31% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 18.91% above the 52-week low of $2.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the CERS stock price touched $3.12 or saw a rise of 4.0%. Year-to-date, Cerus Corporation shares have moved -14.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) have changed -18.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cerus Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.38%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 14.30% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.55 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.50% over the past 5 years.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.05% with a share float percentage of 80.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 16.85 million shares worth more than $60.67 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 16.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85.0 million and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.57% shares in the company for having 11.63 million shares of worth $41.87 million while later fund manager owns 9.27 million shares of worth $50.05 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.23% of company’s outstanding stock.