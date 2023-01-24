Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) has seen 0.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.75M, closed the recent trade at $3.26 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 13.99% during that session. The PXMD stock price is -221.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.48 and 58.28% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 969.96K shares.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Sporting 13.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the PXMD stock price touched $3.26 or saw a fall of -3.49%. Year-to-date, PaxMedica Inc. shares have moved 40.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) have changed 100.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) estimates and forecasts

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 90.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.46% with a share float percentage of 4.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PaxMedica Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 18025.0 shares worth more than $60762.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 14108.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47558.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.