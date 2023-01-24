Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI): What Are The Positives?

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.90M, closed the recent trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 11.20% during that session. The HCTI stock price is -546.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 57.69% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Sporting 11.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the HCTI stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares have moved 29.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) have changed 8.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 95080.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -476.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -476.92% from the levels at last check today.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.74% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.57% with a share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Triangle Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc with over 70000.0 shares worth more than $25970.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 30015.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30015.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.