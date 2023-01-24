GoldMining Inc. (AMEX: GLDG) Shares Have Gain 2.38% Over The Past Month

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.31 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The GLDG stock price is -54.2% off its 52-week high price of $2.02 and 41.98% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) trade information

Sporting 1.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the GLDG stock price touched $1.31 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, GoldMining Inc. shares have moved 14.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG) have changed 2.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.06 while the price target rests at a high of $5.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -300.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.25% from the levels at last check today.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GoldMining Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -350.00%, compared to -2.10% for the industry.

GLDG Dividends

GoldMining Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GoldMining Inc. (AMEX:GLDG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.10% with a share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoldMining Inc. having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.68 million shares worth more than $6.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 million and represent 1.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.44% shares in the company for having 6.95 million shares of worth $5.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.