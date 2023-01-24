Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Shares Gain $1.47 After Investor Confidence Raised

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) has seen 162.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.28M, closed the last trade at $4.71 per share which meant it gained $1.47 on the day or 45.37% during that session. The GNS stock price is -680.25% off its 52-week high price of $36.75 and 93.63% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.75 million shares.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 45.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the GNS stock price touched $4.71 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Limited shares have moved 1325.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 893.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) have changed 1377.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 61270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.20 while the price target rests at a high of $19.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -307.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -307.64% from current levels.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Genius Group Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.57%, compared to -5.70% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.10% with a share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Group Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.