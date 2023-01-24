Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Has Risen 9.50%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has a beta value of -1.06 and has seen 9.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $4.15 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 9.50% during that session. The GOTU stock price is -1.93% off its 52-week high price of $4.23 and 84.58% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting 9.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the GOTU stock price touched $4.15 or saw a rise of 5.25%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares have moved 75.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have changed 34.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.06 while the price target rests at a high of $9.06. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.31% from current levels.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 126.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $107.15 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $74.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -108.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.08% with a share float percentage of 15.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.78 million shares worth more than $13.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.97 million and represent 3.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 2.01 million shares of worth $3.44 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $3.22 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.