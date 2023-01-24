Cenntro Electric Group Limited. (NASDAQ:CENN) investors to reap big returns again

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 5.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.53M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.18% during that session. The CENN stock price is -435.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 53.57% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.00 million shares.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Sporting 6.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the CENN stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares have moved 26.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have changed 109.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.11% over the past 6 months.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.23% with a share float percentage of 13.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.22 million shares worth more than $13.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 3.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.29 million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 4.19 million shares of worth $4.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $1.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.