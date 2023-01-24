An In-Depth Look At Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.07M, closed the recent trade at $4.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -4.15% during that session. The CANF stock price is -165.98% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 5.77% above the 52-week low of $4.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 63960.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.58K shares.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Sporting -4.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the CANF stock price touched $4.85 or saw a rise of 15.06%. Year-to-date, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have moved -17.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) have changed -23.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80.07 while the price target rests at a high of $82.57. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1602.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1550.93% from the levels at last check today.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.24%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.10% and 63.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $270k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $250k and $204k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.00% for the current quarter and 32.40% for the next.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.85% with a share float percentage of 1.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 56322.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51816.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.