AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) Shares Have Inclined 29.79% Year To Date

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) has seen 25.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.00B, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 5.17% during that session. The APE stock price is -473.77% off its 52-week high price of $10.50 and 64.48% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.41 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Sporting 5.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the APE stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 3.68%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 29.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) have changed 171.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.99.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.82% with a share float percentage of 5.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DnB Asset Management AS with over 80805.0 shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, DnB Asset Management AS held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 60100.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 0.22 million shares of worth $1.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.4 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.