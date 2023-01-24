4.55 Gain Turns The9 Limited (NCTY) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.48M, closed the last trade at $1.61 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.55% during that session. The NCTY stock price is -228.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.29 and 72.05% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 399.01K shares.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Sporting 4.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the NCTY stock price touched $1.61 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, The9 Limited shares have moved 183.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) have changed 140.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $671.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $671.50 while the price target rests at a high of $671.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -41608.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41608.07% from current levels.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.29% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.25% over the past 5 years.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on March 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.75% with a share float percentage of 4.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The9 Limited having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.37 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Group One Trading, L.P., with the holding of over 97625.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.