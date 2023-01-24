-0.87% Fall Drives RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.42M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant -0.87% during that session. The RDHL stock price is -1823.53% off its 52-week high price of $3.27 and 23.53% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

Sporting -0.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/23/23 when the RDHL stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 15.0%. Year-to-date, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares have moved 21.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have changed 0.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -488.24% from current levels.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.05%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.24 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $21.61 million and $22.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.70% for the current quarter and -18.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.70% over the past 5 years.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.82% with a share float percentage of 21.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RedHill Biopharma Ltd. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 1.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gagnon Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66018.0 and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 45512.0 shares of worth $7782.0 while later fund manager owns 41637.0 shares of worth $7119.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.