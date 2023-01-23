Will Current Price Volatility Hamper SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Future Potential?

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.98M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 18.44% during that session. The SPRC stock price is -599.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 39.0% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Sporting 18.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the SPRC stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, SciSparc Ltd. shares have moved 11.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) have changed 0.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1900.0% from the levels at last check today.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.63% over the past 6 months.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 1.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SciSparc Ltd. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company.