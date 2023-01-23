Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Boxed Inc. (BOXD) Future Potential?

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) has seen 6.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.68M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.92% during that session. The BOXD stock price is -2548.94% off its 52-week high price of $12.45 and 61.7% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Boxed Inc. (BOXD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) trade information

Sporting -8.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BOXD stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 32.37%. Year-to-date, Boxed Inc. shares have moved 142.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) have changed 125.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.70 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -751.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.94% from current levels.

Boxed Inc. (BOXD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.88 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $45.05 million and $46.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.50% for the current quarter and 11.00% for the next.

BOXD Dividends

Boxed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boxed Inc. (NYSE:BOXD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.04% with a share float percentage of 40.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boxed Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $1.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 million and represent 5.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 2.88 million shares of worth $1.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.12 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.54% of company’s outstanding stock.