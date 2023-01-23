Why Should You Add Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) To Your Portfolio?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) has seen 65.03 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 430.50% during that session. The INBS stock price is -10.79% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 87.77% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 54.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Sporting 430.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the INBS stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 13.13%. Year-to-date, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. shares have moved 31.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) have changed -20.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.60 while the price target rests at a high of $1.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -15.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.11% from the levels at last check today.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.86%, compared to 4.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 247.80%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $311k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $680k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.85% with a share float percentage of 2.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.61% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 11388.0 shares of worth $15373.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.