Why Should We Buy Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Stock?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 8.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.40B, closed the recent trade at $11.97 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 4.41% during that session. The PBR stock price is -34.0% off its 52-week high price of $16.04 and 25.81% above the 52-week low of $8.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.51.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Sporting 4.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the PBR stock price touched $11.97 or saw a fall of -0.5%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved 7.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed 18.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.45 while the price target rests at a high of $16.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.41% from the levels at last check today.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 131.93%, compared to 68.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 196.10% and 98.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.54 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.62 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $23.25 billion and $24.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.30% for the current quarter and 27.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 55.90% over the past 5 years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 7.58 at a share yield of 66.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.49% with a share float percentage of 22.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 589 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG Partners LLC with over 210.56 million shares worth more than $2.46 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, GQG Partners LLC held 5.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 63.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $741.65 million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 45.54 million shares of worth $650.35 million while later fund manager owns 36.58 million shares of worth $427.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.98% of company’s outstanding stock.