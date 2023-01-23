Why Do You Need To Add MMTec Inc. (MTC) To Your Portfolio?

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90M, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 10.25% during that session. The MTC stock price is -689.52% off its 52-week high price of $8.29 and 41.9% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28230.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 137.44K shares.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Sporting 10.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the MTC stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 19.24%. Year-to-date, MMTec Inc. shares have moved 22.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) have changed 8.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 36970.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.80% over the past 5 years.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 22 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.84% with a share float percentage of 8.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MMTec Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ayrton Capital LLC with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Ayrton Capital LLC held 4.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2682.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7906.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.