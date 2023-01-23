Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $586.38M, closed the recent trade at $3.35 per share which meant -0.15% during that session. The SVM stock price is -25.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 40.6% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the SVM stock price touched $3.35 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have moved 13.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) have changed 22.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.63 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -146.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.36% from the levels at last check today.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.38%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.50% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $49.53 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -34.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 06 and February 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.95% with a share float percentage of 30.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvercorp Metals Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 18.66 million shares worth more than $46.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 5.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.28 million and represent 3.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.18% shares in the company for having 7.39 million shares of worth $17.23 million while later fund manager owns 4.99 million shares of worth $12.37 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.