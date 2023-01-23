When Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Will Be A Good Investment?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 4.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.52B, closed the recent trade at $2.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.39% during that session. The ABEV stock price is -28.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.32 and 6.56% above the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Sporting -0.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the ABEV stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 6.16%. Year-to-date, Ambev S.A. shares have moved -4.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have changed -8.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.40 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.34% from the levels at last check today.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambev S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.67%, compared to -4.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.62 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.73 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.94 billion and $3.53 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.20% for the current quarter and 5.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 11.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.40%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 9.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.80% with a share float percentage of 17.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 279.09 million shares worth more than $700.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 131.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $330.52 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 135.88 million shares of worth $383.19 million while later fund manager owns 73.28 million shares of worth $206.66 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.