What Are The Chances Of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Being A Good Investment?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) has seen 2.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.35B, closed the last trade at $8.78 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.34% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -13.9% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 71.3% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Sporting 0.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the ROIV stock price touched $8.78 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved 9.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed 33.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -116.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.9% from current levels.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.13%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.66 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.34% with a share float percentage of 85.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roivant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are QVT Financial LP with over 129.39 million shares worth more than $526.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, QVT Financial LP held 18.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 99.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $404.46 million and represent 14.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 2.57 million shares of worth $8.27 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $5.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.