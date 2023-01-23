What Are The Chances Of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Being A Good Investment?

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.06M, closed the last trade at $0.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -5.57% during that session. The FAZE stock price is -2393.94% off its 52-week high price of $24.69 and -3.03% below the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 204.83K shares.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Sporting -5.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the FAZE stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 60.08%. Year-to-date, FaZe Holdings Inc. shares have moved -46.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -49.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) have changed -46.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.15% over the past 6 months.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.65% with a share float percentage of 64.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FaZe Holdings Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Centiva Capital, LP with over 0.9 million shares worth more than $8.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Centiva Capital, LP held 1.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.61 million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.84% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $6.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $2.11 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.