VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Expected To Fall -166.25% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $213.76M, closed the recent trade at $10.65 per share which meant it lost -$2.44 on the day or -18.64% during that session. The VOC stock price is -28.64% off its 52-week high price of $13.70 and 50.14% above the 52-week low of $5.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 226.81K shares.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) trade information

Sporting -18.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the VOC stock price touched $10.65 or saw a rise of 22.26%. Year-to-date, VOC Energy Trust shares have moved 26.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) have changed 60.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -166.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 62.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.44% from the levels at last check today.

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 66.54% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.52 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.30% over the past 5 years.

VOC Dividends

VOC Energy Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.27 at a share yield of 9.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.62% with a share float percentage of 4.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VOC Energy Trust having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. with over 99575.0 shares worth more than $1.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Navellier & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 80418.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.89 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 3481.0 shares of worth $38569.0 while later fund manager owns 1234.0 shares of worth $13672.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.