ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.30M, closed the last trade at $1.82 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 15.19% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -481.87% off its 52-week high price of $10.59 and 59.89% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Sporting 15.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the TDUP stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 16.89%. Year-to-date, ThredUp Inc. shares have moved 38.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have changed 7.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -174.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.05% from current levels.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThredUp Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.41%, compared to -9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.22 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $71.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 06 and March 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.42% with a share float percentage of 98.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThredUp Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 7.8 million shares worth more than $19.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.5 million and represent 8.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 2.59 million shares of worth $6.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $5.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.46% of company’s outstanding stock.