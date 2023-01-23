Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) investors to reap big returns again

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) has seen 2.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $456.37M, closed the recent trade at $11.36 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The THRX stock price is -33.89% off its 52-week high price of $15.21 and 64.7% above the 52-week low of $4.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 181.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.44.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) trade information

Sporting 2.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the THRX stock price touched $11.36 or saw a rise of 12.68%. Year-to-date, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 121.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) have changed 110.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.30% and -81.50% for the next quarter.

THRX Dividends

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.79% with a share float percentage of 92.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 17.04 million shares worth more than $189.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 44.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 4.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.41 million and represent 12.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.80% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $20.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $12.01 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.