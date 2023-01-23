Small Cap Stock nCino Inc. (NCNO) Is A Buy – Analysts

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.94B, closed the recent trade at $26.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -1.91% during that session. The NCNO stock price is -107.1% off its 52-week high price of $55.40 and 14.13% above the 52-week low of $22.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 681.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that nCino Inc. (NCNO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Sporting -1.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the NCNO stock price touched $26.75 or saw a rise of 8.2%. Year-to-date, nCino Inc. shares have moved 3.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have changed 6.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.15% from the levels at last check today.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that nCino Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 183.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $104.54 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $74.95 million and $94.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.50% for the current quarter and 18.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -10.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.10%.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between September 05 and September 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.72% with a share float percentage of 62.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with nCino Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HMI Capital Management, LP with over 7.87 million shares worth more than $209.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, HMI Capital Management, LP held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 7.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $194.4 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.90% shares in the company for having 3.22 million shares of worth $85.52 million while later fund manager owns 3.17 million shares of worth $84.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.