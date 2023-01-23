Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.41M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 17.44% during that session. The SGTX stock price is -182.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 60.81% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) trade information

Sporting 17.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the SGTX stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 1.33%. Year-to-date, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 111.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 101.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have changed 133.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -845.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.43% from current levels.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.16%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 18.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.9 million and $1.99 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.80% for the current quarter and 25.60% for the next.

SGTX Dividends

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.74% with a share float percentage of 60.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 10.37 million shares worth more than $8.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 32.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 1.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 million and represent 4.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.28 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.