Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) has a beta value of 4.05 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.73M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant 0.29% during that session. The AULT stock price is -692.86% off its 52-week high price of $1.11 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.56 million shares.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the AULT stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Ault Alliance Inc. shares have moved 10.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT) have changed 20.60%.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.85% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 112.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.39 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.8 million and $32.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 380.80% for the current quarter and 4.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 68.00% over the past 5 years.

AULT Dividends

Ault Alliance Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX:AULT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.52% with a share float percentage of 8.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ault Alliance Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.55 million shares worth more than $1.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 2.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.41 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 8.2 million shares of worth $1.12 million while later fund manager owns 5.07 million shares of worth $0.69 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.