Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $84.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -4.75% during that session. The PLX stock price is -25.79% off its 52-week high price of $2.00 and 55.97% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 385.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Sporting -4.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the PLX stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 8.62%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 21.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have changed 41.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.55% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -591.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -591.82% from the levels at last check today.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 54.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.10%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.12 million for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 37.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.70% with a share float percentage of 11.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 2.41 million shares worth more than $3.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 4.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 93591.0 shares of worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.