Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 7.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.78B, closed the recent trade at $3.84 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.79% during that session. The NU stock price is -208.07% off its 52-week high price of $11.83 and 15.1% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 28.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 0.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the NU stock price touched $3.84 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved -6.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed -2.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 89.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -222.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.87% from the levels at last check today.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 148.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.22 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.40% with a share float percentage of 75.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 555.45 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 16.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with the holding of over 415.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 billion and represent 12.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 36.88 million shares of worth $155.25 million while later fund manager owns 29.98 million shares of worth $131.91 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.