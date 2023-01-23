Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Slumps 15.60%, A Gain For Bears

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $121.24M, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 15.60% during that session. The MREO stock price is -90.72% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 69.07% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 621.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting 15.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the MREO stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have moved 29.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed 69.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -415.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -312.37% from current levels.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.35%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.93% with a share float percentage of 56.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mereo BioPharma Group plc having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 16.76 million shares worth more than $18.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Rubric Capital Management LP held 14.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with the holding of over 10.04 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.24 million and represent 8.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $1.19 million while later fund manager owns 0.61 million shares of worth $0.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.