Investor Trust Slackened After Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Shares Gained By $0.91

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.83B, closed the last trade at $29.01 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 3.24% during that session. The OSH stock price is -6.48% off its 52-week high price of $30.89 and 54.19% above the 52-week low of $13.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Sporting 3.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the OSH stock price touched $29.01 or saw a rise of 5.1%. Year-to-date, Oak Street Health Inc. shares have moved 34.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have changed 42.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.06.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Oak Street Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.83%, compared to -12.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.50% and -11.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $539.7 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $561.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -87.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.86% with a share float percentage of 105.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oak Street Health Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 61.38 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, General Atlantic, L.P. held 25.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, with the holding of over 40.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $665.98 million and represent 16.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 10.82 million shares of worth $265.31 million while later fund manager owns 8.22 million shares of worth $201.66 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.41% of company’s outstanding stock.