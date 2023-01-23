Investor Confidence Dwindles After Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Shares Gain By About 2.5

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 11.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.92B, closed the recent trade at $42.98 per share which meant it gained $2.5 on the day or 6.18% during that session. The SHOP stock price is -135.83% off its 52-week high price of $101.36 and 45.02% above the 52-week low of $23.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 24 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Sporting 6.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the SHOP stock price touched $42.98 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved 16.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed 14.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.85% from the levels at last check today.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.25%, compared to -5.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -122.20% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.00%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.21 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.74 billion and $1.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.20% for the current quarter and 25.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 124.00% over the past 5 years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.47% with a share float percentage of 61.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1,363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 72.99 million shares worth more than $2.28 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 7.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 57.05 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.78 billion and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.04% shares in the company for having 40.34 million shares of worth $1.09 billion while later fund manager owns 17.16 million shares of worth $462.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.