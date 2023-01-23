Investor Confidence Dwindles After Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) Shares Drop By About -0.01

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 7.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $397.44M, closed the last trade at $8.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.12% during that session. The CNCE stock price is -0.6% off its 52-week high price of $8.33 and 68.96% above the 52-week low of $2.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.59.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) trade information

Sporting -0.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the CNCE stock price touched $8.28 or saw a rise of 0.72%. Year-to-date, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 41.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) have changed 88.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.7% from current levels.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNCE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 69.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.94%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.40% and 41.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $80k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $80k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $543k and $13k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -85.30% for the current quarter and 515.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.40% over the past 5 years.

CNCE Dividends

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.46% with a share float percentage of 68.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 3.63 million shares worth more than $15.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, BVF Inc. held 7.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 3.31 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.92 million and represent 6.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 1.15 million shares of worth $4.86 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $1.59 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.