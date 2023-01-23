Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Gains 29.60%, Causing Bears To Win

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.62 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 29.60% during that session. The IINN stock price is -118.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.54 and 39.51% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 99.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Sporting 29.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the IINN stock price touched $1.62 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. shares have moved -3.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) have changed 22.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 13450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -517.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -517.28% from the levels at last check today.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.13%, compared to 1.10% for the industry.

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.16% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IEQ Capital, LLC with over 51949.0 shares worth more than $68572.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, IEQ Capital, LLC held 0.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 31200.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41184.0 and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.