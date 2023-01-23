How Will B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Perform In Months To Come?

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) has seen 3.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.47B, closed the recent trade at $4.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -2.75% during that session. The BTG stock price is -25.19% off its 52-week high price of $5.07 and 30.62% above the 52-week low of $2.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Sporting -2.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BTG stock price touched $4.05 or saw a rise of 3.11%. Year-to-date, B2Gold Corp. shares have moved 16.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) have changed 23.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.71 while the price target rests at a high of $6.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -55.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.4% from the levels at last check today.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that B2Gold Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.78%, compared to -2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.20% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $588 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $398.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $526.11 million and $365.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.80% for the current quarter and 9.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.72% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -27.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.44% with a share float percentage of 69.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 395 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 109.45 million shares worth more than $444.92 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 88.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $357.89 million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.44% shares in the company for having 58.51 million shares of worth $237.85 million while later fund manager owns 43.06 million shares of worth $175.05 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.01% of company’s outstanding stock.