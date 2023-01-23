Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $945.62M, closed the recent trade at $5.87 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 4.45% during that session. The LICY stock price is -61.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.48 and 23.68% above the 52-week low of $4.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting 4.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the LICY stock price touched $5.87 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have moved 18.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) have changed 11.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -121.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.25% from the levels at last check today.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.72%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 206.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.3 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.39 million and $3.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 111.80% for the current quarter and 228.30% for the next.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.28% with a share float percentage of 54.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Covalis Capital LLP with over 11.63 million shares worth more than $69.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Covalis Capital LLP held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 7.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.83 million and represent 4.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 3.12 million shares of worth $18.58 million while later fund manager owns 2.01 million shares of worth $11.96 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.