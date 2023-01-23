Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 11.19% Rise

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 6.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.90B, closed the recent trade at $45.62 per share which meant it gained $4.59 on the day or 11.19% during that session. The AQUA stock price is -5.33% off its 52-week high price of $48.05 and 33.27% above the 52-week low of $30.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 617.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) trade information

Sporting 11.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the AQUA stock price touched $45.62 or saw a rise of 2.29%. Year-to-date, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have moved 3.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have changed 5.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.66% from the levels at last check today.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.00%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $467.49 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $417.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 96.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 40.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

AQUA Dividends

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 30 and February 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.28% with a share float percentage of 104.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. having a total of 431 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.75 million shares worth more than $479.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $361.65 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 3.58 million shares of worth $116.51 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $99.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.