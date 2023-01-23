Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) investors to reap big returns again

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.20M, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.54% during that session. The CYT stock price is -348.47% off its 52-week high price of $7.31 and 30.67% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.55K shares.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) trade information

Sporting 6.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the CYT stock price touched $1.63 or saw a rise of 17.68%. Year-to-date, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -1.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT) have changed 35.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.13.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.19%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.20% and -35.30% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -98.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.90%.

CYT Dividends

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.62% with a share float percentage of 79.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Novo Holdings A/S with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $14.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Novo Holdings A/S held 13.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.58 million and represent 10.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.01% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $3.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.72 million shares of worth $2.11 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.