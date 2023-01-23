Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.19M, closed the last trade at $3.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The CMPX stock price is -52.7% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 66.22% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 186.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the CMPX stock price touched $3.70 or saw a rise of 29.92%. Year-to-date, Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -26.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) have changed -21.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -197.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -116.22% from current levels.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 70.23%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and 52.40% for the next quarter.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.14% with a share float percentage of 68.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Compass Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 21.96 million shares worth more than $58.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 42.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.21 million and represent 13.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.28% shares in the company for having 2.75 million shares of worth $7.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.47 million shares of worth $3.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.