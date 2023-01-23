Can BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) has a beta value of 2.57 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.31M, closed the recent trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.64% during that session. The BVXV stock price is -703.51% off its 52-week high price of $22.90 and 16.84% above the 52-week low of $2.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.56K shares.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

Sporting 3.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BVXV stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -7.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) have changed -19.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 18150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $57.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2356.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1900.0% from the levels at last check today.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.25%, compared to 4.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.80% over the past 5 years.

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.23% with a share float percentage of 18.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Envestnet Asset Management with over 7922.0 shares worth more than $22576.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Envestnet Asset Management held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors, with the holding of over 4700.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13394.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 7921.0 shares of worth $22574.0 while later fund manager owns 1377.0 shares of worth $3924.0 as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.