Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Surprises Wall Street With 4.83% Stock Price Gain

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 2.85 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the recent trade at $25.20 per share which meant it gained $1.16 on the day or 4.83% during that session. The BE stock price is -24.88% off its 52-week high price of $31.47 and 54.48% above the 52-week low of $11.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting 4.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BE stock price touched $25.20 or saw a fall of -1.9%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corporation shares have moved 25.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) have changed 15.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.63% from the levels at last check today.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bloom Energy Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.27%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 360.00% and 84.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $397.9 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $309.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $342.47 million and $201.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.20% for the current quarter and 54.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.50% over the past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.08% with a share float percentage of 83.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corporation having a total of 470 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.93 million shares worth more than $523.34 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 20.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $518.04 million and represent 11.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 10.16 million shares of worth $254.1 million while later fund manager owns 5.26 million shares of worth $131.6 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.