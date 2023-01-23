Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Shares Are Down -78.65% YTD

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 12.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.21M, closed the last trade at $2.27 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 10.19% during that session. The BTB stock price is -428.63% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and 28.63% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 448.09K shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Sporting 10.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 01/20/23 when the BTB stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 80.09%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved -78.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -80.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have changed -78.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.61% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.70% over the past 5 years.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in February this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Brother Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 98643.0 shares worth more than $29592.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 66814.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20044.0 and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.